Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Manassas man arrested for…

Manassas man arrested for producing and distributing child sexual abuse material out of day care center

Dan Friedell | dfriedell@wtop.com

July 17, 2021, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia State Police arrested a Manassas man on charges of producing and distributing what they describe as “child sexual abuse material” out of a home daycare facility on Friday.

The internet crimes against children task force took Filomon Ventura Fernandez, 48, into custody after serving a warrant at a home on the 8600 block of Devonshire Court.

Fernandez is being held on a $20,000 bond.

The charges include reproducing, distributing, soliciting and facilitating the material.

Police have notified people they believe were affected by the crimes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective N. McCarthy at 703-257-8049. The Manassas City Police Department provided the information in a news release sent July 16.

Dan Friedell

Dan Friedell is a digital writer for WTOP. He came to the D.C. area in 2007 to work as digital editor for USATODAY.com, and since then has worked for a number of local and national news organizations.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up