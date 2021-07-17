Manassas man arrested for producing and distributing child sexual abuse material out of day care center

The Virginia state police arrested a Manassas man on charges of producing and distributing what is known as child sexual abuse material out of a home day care facility on Friday.

Virginia State Police arrested a Manassas man on charges of producing and distributing what they describe as “child sexual abuse material” out of a home daycare facility on Friday.

The internet crimes against children task force took Filomon Ventura Fernandez, 48, into custody after serving a warrant at a home on the 8600 block of Devonshire Court.

Fernandez is being held on a $20,000 bond.

The charges include reproducing, distributing, soliciting and facilitating the material.

Police have notified people they believe were affected by the crimes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective N. McCarthy at 703-257-8049. The Manassas City Police Department provided the information in a news release sent July 16.