Jeanine Lawson to challenge Rep. Jennifer Wexton in 2022

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson plans to run for Congress in 2022.
Lawson announced on Facebook on Thursday that she will seek the Republican nomination for the 10th District seat, currently held by Democrat Jennifer Wexton.
“I’ve fought for lower taxes, limited government, and have a proven record of winning in deep blue northern Virginia,” Lawson said in her Facebook post. “Next year, we need to take back Congress from [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and The Squad.”
Lawson was chosen as the Brentsville District representative to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in a special election in December 2014 to replace Wally Covington, who resigned after being appointed to a judgeship. She was re-elected in 2015 and 2019, receiving about 55% of the vote in the most recent race.
Wexton ousted Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock from the 10th District seat in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020 with 56.5% of the vote. She previously was a state Senator from the Leesburg area of Loudoun County.
The 10th District currently stretches from the McLean area of Fairfax County to the West Virginia line and includes all of Loudoun County and portions of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. However, the lines will be redrawn by Virginia’s Redistricting Commission once full data from the 2020 Census are available.
According to Ballotpedia, four other candidates have announced plans to seek the Republican nomination: John Beatty, a member of the Loudoun County School Board, Monica Carpio, Paul Lott and Clay Percle, a U.S. Air Force veteran.