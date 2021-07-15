Jeanine Lawson to challenge Rep. Jennifer Wexton in 2022

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson plans to run for Congress in 2022.

Lawson announced on Facebook on Thursday that she will seek the Republican nomination for the 10th District seat, currently held by Democrat Jennifer Wexton.

“I’ve fought for lower taxes, limited government, and have a proven record of winning in deep blue northern Virginia,” Lawson said in her Facebook post. “Next year, we need to take back Congress from [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and The Squad.”