Driver shot at Woodbridge intersection after refusing to give up car

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

June 15, 2021, 7:36 AM

A man was shot after he refused to give up his car in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Saturday.

Prince William County police said the 19-year-old driver came to a stop at the intersection of Georgetown Road and U.S. Route 1/Jefferson David Highway in Woodbridge around 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to an account provided to police, an unknown man approached the vehicle, knocked on the window and demanded the driver get out. The victim attempted to drive away, and the suspect fired a round.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and drove to the hospital. He’s expected to recover.

The suspect is described as male, possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt. Law enforcement are still searching for the assailant.

Below is the area where it happened:

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

