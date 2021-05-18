Woodbridge doctor charged with sexually assaulting patients as young as 2 years old

A Woodbridge doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting two patients, one starting when she was 2 years old, dating back to 1998, police said.

Leonard Lee Touchette, 71, of Woodbridge, was arrested Monday after an investigation that began in November when a female patient reported being sexually assaulted at Potomac Pediatrics, P.C., at 2296 Opitz Blvd., Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.

The victim was sexually assaulted “on more than one occasion” between October 2014 and November 2020, Carr said. The girl was between the ages of 11 and 17 at the time.

During the investigation, special victims detectives learned of a second victim who was sexually assaulted between 1992 and 1998, when she was between the ages of 2 and 8 years old, Carr said.

At the time of the incidents, the victims were both patients of Touchette, Carr said.

Detectives on Monday charged Touchette with two counts of object sexual penetration and two counts of aggravated sexual battery, Carr said. He was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bond.

In a Facebook post, Potomac Pediatrics, P.C., posted that the office is permanently closed effective Monday “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Thank you all for the 29 years of great patients and families, we will forever cherish the memories. All patients will be missed, and we wish everyone the best for years to come.”

Anyone who needs their child’s medical records is asked to email info@potomacpediatricsVA.com or potpeds@aol.com.

According to Virginia Department of Health records, Touchette has been in practice in Virginia for 39 years. He graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Hampton Roads in 1977 with a speciality in pediatrics. There are no disciplinary actions on his record.