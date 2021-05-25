Police: 2020 killing of aspiring rapper happened in Prince William Co.

The Virginia man suspected of killing an aspiring hip-hop artist last October is expected to be extradited from Florida to Virginia after authorities determined the death occurred in Prince William County, police said.

Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, 25, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged by Florida authorities in the death of 25-year-old Brian Trotter of Triangle, Virginia.

Virginia authorities are now handling the case, after the investigation indicated Trotter was killed in Prince William County, the county police said in a statement Monday.

Trotter was last seen on Oct. 17, 2020, after leaving his home in Triangle with Coltrain. The pair was supposedly traveling to D.C.

On Oct. 22, Trotter’s family reported him missing. Foul play was not initially suspected at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities found Trotter’s body in the trunk of Coltrain’s car after he crashed on a Miami highway on Oct. 25, 2020.

Troopers towed Coltrain’s car and became suspicious when he asked to remove his belongings, which included a gun case. The troopers also noticed buzzing flies and the smell of rotting flesh near the car.

When they opened the trunk, police found Trotter’s body.

Trotter’s death was ruled a homicide by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office. He was shot multiple times.

Trotter’s family said he was an aspiring rapper. His stage name was “Kent Won’t Stop.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.