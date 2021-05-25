MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police: 2020 killing of…

Police: 2020 killing of aspiring rapper happened in Prince William Co.

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 25, 2021, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Virginia man suspected of killing an aspiring hip-hop artist last October is expected to be extradited from Florida to Virginia after authorities determined the death occurred in Prince William County, police said.

Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, 25, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged by Florida authorities in the death of 25-year-old Brian Trotter of Triangle, Virginia.

Virginia authorities are now handling the case, after the investigation indicated Trotter was killed in Prince William County, the county police said in a statement Monday.

Trotter was last seen on Oct. 17, 2020, after leaving his home in Triangle with Coltrain. The pair was supposedly traveling to D.C.

On Oct. 22, Trotter’s family reported him missing. Foul play was not initially suspected at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities found Trotter’s body in the trunk of Coltrain’s car after he crashed on a Miami highway on Oct. 25, 2020.

Troopers towed Coltrain’s car and became suspicious when he asked to remove his belongings, which included a gun case. The troopers also noticed buzzing flies and the smell of rotting flesh near the car.

When they opened the trunk, police found Trotter’s body.

Trotter’s death was ruled a homicide by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office. He was shot multiple times.

Trotter’s family said he was an aspiring rapper. His stage name was “Kent Won’t Stop.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up