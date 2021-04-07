Prince William Co. board considers plastic bag tax

The county board is considering adding a 5-cent tax per plastic bag. Certain items like meat, fish and poultry would be exempt.

It could soon cost you to use plastic bags at grocery stores in Prince William County, Virginia.

The county board is considering adding a 5-cent tax per plastic bag. Certain items like meat, fish and poultry would be exempt.

“You could alternatively choose to perhaps buy one of the bags the stores offer,” county finance director Michelle Attreed said. “You could bring your own bag.”

Revenue collected would be put toward cleaning up the environment, picking up litter and reducing pollution.

“This isn’t a revenue-generator. It’s really about getting rid of the plastic bag stuff I see everywhere,” said Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of Supervisors.

The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation last year allowing localities to impose a bag tax.

A similar tax exists in D.C. and in Maryland’s Montgomery and Howard counties.