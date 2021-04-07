CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William Co. board…

Prince William Co. board considers plastic bag tax

Teddy Gelman | tgelman@wtop.com

April 7, 2021, 8:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It could soon cost you to use plastic bags at grocery stores in Prince William County, Virginia.

The county board is considering adding a 5-cent tax per plastic bag. Certain items like meat, fish and poultry would be exempt.

“You could alternatively choose to perhaps buy one of the bags the stores offer,” county finance director Michelle Attreed said. “You could bring your own bag.”

Revenue collected would be put toward cleaning up the environment, picking up litter and reducing pollution.

“This isn’t a revenue-generator. It’s really about getting rid of the plastic bag stuff I see everywhere,” said Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of Supervisors.

The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation last year allowing localities to impose a bag tax.

A similar tax exists in D.C. and in Maryland’s Montgomery and Howard counties.

Teddy Gelman

Teddy Gelman became WTOP’s morning drive editor in 2020 after he was weekend morning editor and assistant editor. He joined WTOP in 2018 after graduating from University of Delaware, where he was Sports Director for the student radio station and Managing Editor for the student-run for the newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

How much should you read into Deputy Secretary Hicks decision to evaluate CMMC?

White House running out of time to restore functionality to MSPB, congressmen warn

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up