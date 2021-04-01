CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Manassas police investigate bomb threat at fast-food restaurant

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

April 1, 2021, 2:15 AM

A sigh of relief in Manassas, Virginia, after police handled the possibility of an explosive device at a local fast-food restaurant Wednesday evening.

Officers arrived at the restaurant, located near the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Wellington Road, before 10 p.m. after receiving word of a bomb threat.

The area was evacuated as police investigated the scene.

Nearby streets were also closed off.

A bomb dog completed a building sweep, and no explosive devices were found, police said.

Once the area was deemed safe, all the roads were reopened.

A spokesperson for Manassas City Police said the caller’s identity and their motive are still under investigation.

A map of the area is below.

