2nd phase of Rivergate along the Occoquan River to begin Nolan Stout

Arlington-based IDI Group Cos. announced it has secured 1000 Annapolis Way for $16.6 million in a joint venture with PTM Partners for phase two of the riverfront development.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.