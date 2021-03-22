Prince William School Board to announce new superintendent Wednesday

Following a nationwide search, the Prince William County School Board will announce a new superintendent Wednesday.

The search generated a number of “remarkably well-qualified candidates” to lead Virginia’s second largest school district.

The Prince William County School Board hired the recruiting firm BWP and Associates to assist in finding a replacement for Superintendent Steve Walts, who is retiring June 30. Walts’ retirement comes after the school board did not take any action to renew or extend his contract and followed an outside investigation of over 20,000 Twitter messages he sent to students.

The school division sought community input in its choice, creating a survey that led to a profile of the leadership characteristics for the next superintendent.

Schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta said the school board is keeping the details about the new school leader confidential until the school board meeting.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a closed-session followed by a public vote and announcement of the individual selected. The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 18 and Verizon Fios Channel 36 and via the PWCS-TV website.