Prince William Co. man dies in motorcycle crash

A Prince William County, Virginia, man died Thursday evening when his motorcycle crashed into a Jeep on the Prince William Parkway in Manassas, police say.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release. Kinlaw David Stephens III, of Gainesville, Virginia, was driving a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle east on the parkway approaching Hynson Drive when he lost control. The motorcycle ran off the left side roadway, and into the median before crashing into a 2016 Jeep Liberty traveling in the opposite lanes, police said.

Stephens was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Stephens was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, identified only as a 37-year-old Manassas man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.

