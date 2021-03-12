CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William Co. man…

Prince William Co. man dies in motorcycle crash

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 12, 2021, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Prince William County, Virginia, man died Thursday evening when his motorcycle crashed into a Jeep on the Prince William Parkway in Manassas, police say.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release. Kinlaw David Stephens III, of Gainesville, Virginia, was driving a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle east on the parkway approaching Hynson Drive when he lost control. The motorcycle ran off the left side roadway, and into the median before crashing into a 2016 Jeep Liberty traveling in the opposite lanes, police said.

Stephens was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Stephens was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, identified only as a 37-year-old Manassas man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.

Below is a map showing the general location of the crash:

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Trusted Workforce and federal background checks initiatives have a reliable home — now what?

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up