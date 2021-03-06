CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. tops 600K cases | Great Harvest donates bread | DC urges all adults to preregister | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William Co. seafood…

Prince William Co. seafood restaurant fights to stay open

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 6, 2021, 9:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House along the Potomac River in Dumfries, Virginia, has been a staple in the community for the last 28 years.

Now, the community is standing behind the business as the owner fights to remain open.

Owner Tim Bauckman was notified by the property manager last month that the lease would not be renewed.

Bauckman is now taking the landlord, CHR Properties of Delaware, to court over the lease disagreement, according to InsideNova.

The complaint for “entry of declaratory judgment” points to a similar lease contingency dating back to 2013 when CHR Properties of Delaware gave Bauckman the option to extend his lease twice within a one-year period.

Bauckman said despite opting to exercise his right to renew in February, he was instead notified the lease would not be renewed due to unpaid rent and much needed repairs.

But Bauckman said he was not in default at the time he tried to extend the lease.

The property owner tells InsideNova the decision came after attempts to try and help repair the property and complaints from the community.

Thousands of supporters online are standing behind the restaurant, taking the fight to Change.org and to a Facebook group.

Some residents have asked the Board of County Supervisors to step in as the dispute continues.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army may add hundreds of civilian investigators to address problems highlighted by Fort Hood review

IRS pushes filing season deadline to May 17 as it rolls out expanded pandemic benefits

From the Z-100 computer to the cloud, Garcia looks back on 38 years of federal service

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up