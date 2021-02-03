CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Dar Al-Noor mosque expansion approved by Prince William Co. supervisors

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

February 3, 2021, 11:16 AM

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors in Virginia voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit, which will allow the expansion of one of the region’s largest mosques — Dar Al-Noor Community Center, on Hoadly Road, near Dale City.

According to plans, the mosque, which is operated by the Muslim Association of Virginia, will expand from 12,000 square feet to more than 88,000 square feet. It will include a new prayer hall, a private school and day care, as well as additional meeting halls and administrative offices.

Traffic concerns were one of the main issues to resolve before the expansion was OK’d. The mosque will pay about $51,000 toward the construction of a traffic light to facilitate drivers entering and exiting the parking lot, which will add roughly 450 parking spots.

Prince William County transportation staffers have been working with mosque officials to develop a traffic management plan. Assistant Police Chief Jarad Phelps said police will work to prevent mosque visitors from illegally parking in surrounding neighborhoods.

The special-use permit includes a condition that the expansion won’t receive an occupancy permit until Feb. 3, 2022, to allow progress in having the traffic light operational by the time the expanded facilities open to the public.

After more than six hours of public comment and debate — most in favor of granting the expansion — the vote took place after 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

