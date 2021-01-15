CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
DC man found dead at Manassas recycling center in October identified

Fonda Mwangi

January 15, 2021, 10:12 AM

A man who was found dead at a recycling center in Manassas, Virginia, in October has been identified, according to police.

Edwin Raul Morales Diaz, 27, was found on Oct. 13 at the American Recycling Center, located at 10220 Residency Road.

Prince William County police said Morales Diaz may have lived in Northwest D.C. and may have been homeless. Police said detectives do not believe the death is the result of a homicide.

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating his family or anyone that knows him. Anyone with information can call the department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit it online.

