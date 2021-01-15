DC man found dead at Manassas recycling center in October identified

A man who was found dead at a recycling center in Manassas, Virginia, in October has been identified, according to police.

Edwin Raul Morales Diaz, 27, was found on Oct. 13 at the American Recycling Center, located at 10220 Residency Road.

Prince William County police said Morales Diaz may have lived in Northwest D.C. and may have been homeless. Police said detectives do not believe the death is the result of a homicide.

*UPDATE: #PWCPD detectives have ID’d the man found deceased at a #Manassas area recycling center on Oct.13, 2020, as Edwin Raul MORALES DIAZ, 27. He is known to northwest Washington DC. Police have been unable to locate a next-of-kin. Call if you know this man. More info; https://t.co/vS42JSgrSn pic.twitter.com/LxaOZkj6Ti — Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) January 15, 2021

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating his family or anyone that knows him. Anyone with information can call the department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit it online.