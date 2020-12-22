HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Prince William Co. water service offers financial aid during pandemic

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

December 22, 2020, 6:00 AM

Prince William County, Virginia’s water provider is offering financial aid for customers who have suffered a loss of income and are unable to pay their water bills.

Prince William County Service Authority customers with unpaid water bills from March 1 through Dec. 30 are encouraged to apply for financial assistance via the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021.

Customers can apply online or by calling 703-335-7950 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Forms can be printed out and mailed to PWCSA’s customer service address in Woodbridge.

See the agency’s website for more details.

The programs draws from over $1.3 million allotted by the state government for past-due water and sewer bill assistance from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Eligibility and amount of aid will be determined on a case-by-case basis and may vary depending on application volume and available funds.

