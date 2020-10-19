Police: Man armed with sword tried to break into Virginia apartment

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly tried to break into an apartment while armed with a sword.

Sean Patrick Gentry, 42, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and burglary.

Prince William County police said officers responded to the 12700 block of Wood Hollow Drive to a reported burglary in process around 6:15 a.m.

The resident told officers that a man tried to force his way into her apartment. And though she was able to keep the man out, she suffered a cut on her hand.

Police later found Gentry armed with the sword. He was arrested without further incident.

An investigation revealed that he had been seen walking around a nearby parking lot earlier and had “previously encountered other residents of the [apartment] complex,” county police said.

Gentry is being held without bond.