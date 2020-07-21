Prince William County hosting free COVID-19 testing July 22-25

Prince William County is promoting several opportunities for free COVID-19 testing through Saturday, July 25, for those who live and work in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Prince William County is promoting several opportunities for free COVID-19 testing through Saturday, July 25, for those who live and work in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.

Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in the area to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.

All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test, arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted, according to a news release.

8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22:

Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge

James S. Long Park, 4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket

8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23:

Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas

Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City

8:30 a.m. Friday, July 24:

Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas

Woodbridge Senior Center. 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge

10 a.m., Saturday, July 25:

Grace Church, 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries