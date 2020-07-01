CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen | US marks 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William Co. crash…

Prince William Co. crash involving car carrier delayed morning commuters

Matt Small

July 1, 2020, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
vehicle accident
It appears at least one automobile fell from the car carrier involved in Wednesday morning’s crash in Gainesville, Virginia, on northbound Lee Highway (Route 29) near Somerset Crossing Drive. (Courtesy WTOP listener Ray B.)

Courtesy WTOP listener Ray B.
vehicle accident
A closer look at the scene of Wednesday morning's traffic crash involving a car carrier in the northbound lanes Lee Highway (Route 29) at Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville, Virginia. (Courtesy WTOP listener Ray B.)
Courtesy WTOP listener Ray B.
vehicle accident
Another look at the scene of Wednesday morning’s crash in Gainesville, Virginia. It involved a car carrier in the northbound lanes Lee Highway (Route 29) at Somerset Crossing Drive. (Courtesy WTOP listener Ray B.)

Courtesy WTOP listener Ray B.
(1/3)
vehicle accident
vehicle accident
vehicle accident

A crash involving a car carrier in Gainesville, Virginia, caused headaches for Wednesday morning commuters.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of Lee Highway (Route 29) near the intersection of Somerset Crossing Drive shortly before 6:40 a.m., according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

Drivers were told to find an alternate route by Prince William County police.

Lanes in both directions of Lee Highway at Somerset Crossing Drive were closed in both directions for about an hour.

As of 10:55 a.m, all northbound lanes on Lee Highway near the scene were open to traffic, following hours with police direction.

At least one automobile seems to have fallen from the car carrier involved in the crash.

There’s no word on any injuries or charges.

A map of the scene is below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up