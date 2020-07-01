Prince William Co. crash involving car carrier delayed morning commuters

A crash involving a car carrier in Gainesville, Virginia, caused headaches for Wednesday morning commuters.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of Lee Highway (Route 29) near the intersection of Somerset Crossing Drive shortly before 6:40 a.m., according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

Drivers were told to find an alternate route by Prince William County police.

Lee Hwy at Somerset Crossing Dr is currently closed due to a vehicle crash. Drivers in the area can expect delays and should find an alternate travel route. Use caution and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/lixHoKomgg — Prince William County police (@PWCPolice) July 1, 2020

Lanes in both directions of Lee Highway at Somerset Crossing Drive were closed in both directions for about an hour.

As of 10:55 a.m, all northbound lanes on Lee Highway near the scene were open to traffic, following hours with police direction.

At least one automobile seems to have fallen from the car carrier involved in the crash.

There’s no word on any injuries or charges.

A map of the scene is below.