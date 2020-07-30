CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some leveling off in US cases, but few experts celebrate | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police searching for suspect…

Police searching for suspect in Prince William County stabbing

Abigail Constantino

July 30, 2020, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Traffic was held up on state Route 29 between Gainesville and Haymarket on Thursday in Prince William County, Virginia, as police looked for the suspect in a stabbing.

The incident occurred in the afternoon. Two people were stabbed in a home in the area, police said. The victims have injuries that are not life-threatening.

The search involved a helicopter, and Prince William County police said the suspect is known to the victims. The public is not at risk.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up