Police searching for suspect in Prince William County stabbing

Traffic was held up on state Route 29 between Gainesville and Haymarket Thursday in Prince William County, Virginia, as police looked for the suspect in a stabbing.

Traffic was held up on state Route 29 between Gainesville and Haymarket on Thursday in Prince William County, Virginia, as police looked for the suspect in a stabbing.

The incident occurred in the afternoon. Two people were stabbed in a home in the area, police said. The victims have injuries that are not life-threatening.

The search involved a helicopter, and Prince William County police said the suspect is known to the victims. The public is not at risk.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.