19-year-old killed, another person wounded after Woodbridge shooting

A young man is dead and another person injured after a shooting late Tuesday night in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Prince William County police responded to Valleywood Drive and Colebrook Lane in Woodbridge at 10:15 p.m. after receiving a call for shots fired. They found a 19-year-old man on nearby Oakwood Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. Apart from a preliminary age, the victim’s identity had not been made public as of Wednesday morning.

A second man later arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot injuries.

Prince William County detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting and have determined it remained isolated to the intersection, in a small residential neighborhood off Old Bridge Road adjacent to Woodbridge Senior High School.

Authorities do not believe the shooting to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William police tipline at 703-792-7000 or to submit a tip through the department’s website.

Below is a map of the area: