Manassas pharmacist pleads guilty to prescription drug scheme

A licensed pharmacist and the owner of CARE4U Pharmacy in Manassas, Virginia pleaded guilty on Friday, June 26 to illegally distributing prescription drugs for about two years ending in July 2018.

George Appiah, 47, of Manassas, filled at least 128 false prescriptions, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The majority of the prescriptions (85) were for Oxycodone, and they were brought to the pharmacy by a pair of co-conspirators.

Appiah worked with his partners in the scheme to forge prescription documents using Photoshop in order to make the orders look legitimate. Other prescriptions were written for Adderall and Xanax.

At least five doctors’ credentials were used in the forgery ploy, but the FBI has determined they were victims of the conspiracy.

Appiah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for October 23, 2020.