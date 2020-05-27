Potomac Mills mall plans to reopen Friday, but with big changes

Potomac Mills plans to reopen Friday, but your shopping experience at the sprawling outlet mall will look a lot different.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Simon Property Group said its properties in Northern Virginia, including Potomac Mills mall, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington and the Leesburg Premium Outlets, will “comply with all state and local orders,” in reopening.

There’s also an internal plan already implemented at other Simon properties across the country, and Potomac Mills will follow similar protocols.

The changes include reducing the number of shoppers on the property, sanitizing of high-touch areas and encouraging shoppers to take their temperatures before coming and offering infrared thermometers once inside.

Free masks and hand sanitizing packets will be available, and Simon employees must all wear face masks and take frequent breaks for hand washing.

The manager of a retail store at Potomac Mills said Simon employees have installed hand sanitizing stations, rearranged seating in the food court to promote social distancing and closed off children’ rides and photo booths.

Potomac Mills and Simon’s other Virginia malls closed March 18.