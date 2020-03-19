One teen shot and killed another teen after a planned marijuana deal devolved into conflict in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday night.

A Prince William County teen shot and killed another teen after a planned marijuana deal went awry in Woodbridge, Virginia, Wednesday, police say.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Florida Avenue in Woodbridge.

The teen who was shot met up with the other teen to sell him marijuana, police said. At some point, a struggle ensued and he was shot by the other teen. Both of the teens were 16.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. Due to a 2017 change in Virginia law, the identity of the victim is not being released.

Authorities said that they later arrested the suspect at his home early Thursday morning. He is being charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police have not publicly identified that teen, either.

