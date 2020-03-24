Person found dead after town house fire outside Lake Ridge

Crews called to a town house fire on Silvia Loop off Old Bridge Road near Prince William Parkway early Tuesday discovered a body inside the home.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The fire was dispatched at 4:51 a.m. and firefighters on the scene located a person inside the residence. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The deceased was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy. The person’s identity will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin notified.

The investigations into the death and the cause of the fire remain under joint investigation by Prince William County police and the Department of Fire and Rescue, Fire Marshal’s Office.

