‘Outlet challenge’ leads to ignition, student arrest at Stonewall Jackson High School

A student at Stonewall Jackson High School faces criminal charges after an attempt at the “outlet challenge” sparked a small electrical fire, authorities say.

The outlet challenge is a dangerous TikTok fad in which the brick portion of a cellphone charger is partially plugged into a wall outlet, and then a penny is put onto the brick’s exposed metal prongs, according to ABC News.

The result is a blast of electrical sparks, and the danger of electric shock injuries and property damage.

The Prince William County fire marshal’s office was notified about 10:10 a.m. by Stonewall’s school resource officer about the incident at the school on Rixlew Lane in Manassas.

The fire marshal concluded that a student tried the challenge, and ignited a desk-mounted electrical receptacle.

The student has been charged with negligent burning and vandalism, fire and rescue officials said in a news release.

“The Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging everyone not to attempt the challenge. It is extremely dangerous and likely to cause harm or extensive property damage,” the release said. “Anyone witnessing such activity should report it to a responsible party, school officials, or the Fire Marshal’s Office.”

