Man dies days after being struck on Jefferson Davis Highway

A 23-year-old man from Dumfries, Virginia, died on Sunday, days after he was struck while crossing Jefferson Davis Highway.

A man from Manassas driving a 2010 Explorer Sport-Trac was traveling north on Jefferson Davis Highway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when he struck Giovanni Crystalgo Caballeros, 23, just past the intersection with Quantico Gateway Drive, according to a news release from Prince William County officials.

Caballeros was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries on Sunday. He was not on a designated sidewalk when he was hit, the release said.

The vehicle remained on the scene and the driver was not injured. Speed, alcohol and drug use were not factors in the crash, investigators said.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

