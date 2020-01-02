2nd crash on I-95 brings traffic to standstill in Prince William County

A tractor trailer crash stalled traffic Wednesday night on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County, Virginia.

The crash happened near mile marker 148.5 around 7 p.m. A tractor trailer ran off the road and crashed in the woods east of I-95, damaging several guardrails.

The crash is less than a mile from where a fatal crash happened early Wednesday morning.

A trail of mud and debris stretched from the southbound lanes across the 95 Express Lanes and northbound mainline highway.

Stafford and Prince William County fire and rescue services responded to the scene, which included a small diesel fuel spill.

Virginia State Police said the driver of the flatbed tractor trailer was taken to a hospital for serious injuries that were not life-threatening. Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety was on scene to assist with the crash investigation.

At 11 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said that there was five miles of congestion leading up to the crash site. Two lanes were getting by as of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

