Northbound lanes shift on US 1 in Prince William Co.

A heads up for some drivers in Prince William County, Virginia: A widening project on U.S. Route 1 will produce a major lane shift Monday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said starting around noon Monday the northbound lanes from Mary’s Way to the bridge over Marumsco Creek will shift to the left.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes, VDOT said.

Route 1 is being widened from four to six lanes between Mary’s Way and Annapolis Way and the construction project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020c

The widening project is meant to accommodate rising volumes of traffic in the area. The volume of commuters in the area is expected to rise from 38,000 vehicles a day today to 75,000 vehicles a day by 2036.

Below is a map of the area impacted by the lane shift.

