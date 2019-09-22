Home » Prince William County, VA News » Inmate found dead in…

Inmate found dead in Manassas detention center

Jennifer Ortiz

September 22, 2019, 7:42 PM

Prince William County police are investigating after an inmate jailed in Manassas, Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Prince William – Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center at 9320 Lee Avenue to investigate an unconscious inmate.

The man, Dale Wayne Fox Jr., 34, of Fredericksburg, was found dead in his cell around 9:30 a.m. during a routine cell check, Prince William County police said in a news release.

Detention center staff provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue personnel could get there.

Fox was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy and toxicology results are still pending.

Below is a map of the area.

