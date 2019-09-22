Inmate found dead in Manassas detention center

Prince William County police are investigating after an inmate jailed in Manassas, Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning.
Police responded to the Prince William – Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center at 9320 Lee Avenue to investigate an unconscious inmate.
The man, Dale Wayne Fox Jr., 34, of Fredericksburg, was found dead in his cell around 9:30 a.m. during a routine cell check, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Detention center staff provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue personnel could get there.
Fox was transported to a hospital where he later died.
The exact cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy and toxicology results are still pending.
Below is a map of the area.
