Police: Alcohol, speed are factors in fatal Prince William Co. crash

A motorcyclist is dead and a driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Woodbridge, Virginia. Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

A motorcyclist is dead and a driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Woodbridge, Virginia. Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

According to Prince William County police, the crash happened near the 4100 block of Dale Boulevard around 2 a.m.

A police investigation found that a motorcycle driven by John Jon Lee, 46, of Rockville, Maryland, and a Toyota sedan driven by Katrina Nicole Thomas, 26, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, were both traveling in the westbound lanes of Dale Boulevard when both vehicles crossed the center median and crashed into separate trees.

Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital suffering from serious injuries. Lee was pronounced dead on the scene.

Thomas was charged with a DUI following the crash and police said additional charges may be pending.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.