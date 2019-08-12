Home » Prince William County, VA News » Online sting nabs 9…

Online sting nabs 9 men looking to pay for sex in Virginia

Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP

August 12, 2019, 4:30 PM

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, made nine arrests in a sting targeting demand for prostitution in the county.

The men were arrested after they responded to an online ad for sex in Northern Virginia posted by the Prince William County police as part of a sting to crack down on commercial sex work.

Through social media and over the phone, undercover police set up meetings on Thursday at a Manassas-area hotel.

When each of the nine men, all from Virginia, arrived at the hotel, they were arrested. Those arrested include:

  • Pablo Ruben Perez Umanzot, 19, of Manassas;
  • Clemente Bernal Cobo, 21, of Centreville;
  • Manuel Theodore Deguzman, 55, of Gainesville;
  • Abel Alvarenga, 40, of Manassas;
  • Richard Allen Waters, 48, of Manassas;
  • Alfonso Medina, 43, of Winchester;
  • Davinder Kahlon, 35, of Bristow;
  • Jeffrey Mosher, 45, of Mineral;
  • Mansour Asimov, 26, of Chantilly.

Investigators said commercial sex work has a direct connection to human trafficking.

“Those who solicit commercial sex play an equal role in creating a marketplace that thrives on sexual abuse, violence and child exploitation,” the department said in a statement Monday.

In addition to the stings, the county also worked to educate people on human trafficking, which included helping hotels recognize and report illegal activity.

Anyone who suspects a case of human trafficking can call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, send a text to 233733, or call the Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

