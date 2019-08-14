Driver charged with manslaughter in fatal Prince William Co. crash

A woman is facing manslaughter and drug-related charges after a crash over the weekend that put her in the hospital and killed the other driver.

Katrina Nicole Thomas, 26, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was served her charges while still in the hospital for injuries from the early morning crash on Aug. 11.

Prince William County police say she was driving her 2018 Toyota Camry while intoxicated and lost control of the car on Dale Boulevard near Forestdale Avenue.

The car hit a 2018 Ducati motorcycle that was also traveling west, sending both vehicles over the median and into two separate trees.

John Jon Lee, 46, of Rockville, Maryland, was driving the motorcycle and died at the scene. Thomas was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they found an open container of alcohol and marijuana in Thomas’ car.

She was initially charged with driving while intoxicated and now also faces charges for aggravated involuntary manslaughter and possession of marijuana.

Thomas is expected in court on Oct. 24.

