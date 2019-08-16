Manassas crash closed Balls Ford Road Friday morning

One person was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck in Manassas, Virginia, during Friday morning commute.

An SUV and a dump truck were involved in a collision on Balls Ford Road near the intersection with Groveton Road just after 9 a.m., Prince William County police said.

First responders determined the SUV driver’s injuries were serious enough for medevac to a hospital. There were no other injuries.

Balls Ford Road was closed both ways between the Prince William Parkway and Groveton Road.

