Prince William Co. man arrested after Sprint staff finds child porn on phone

A Prince William County, Virginia, man was arrested after a phone store employee found child pornography on his phone, police say.

The employee discovered the pornography at a Sprint store on Prince William County Parkway in Woodbridge, Virginia, on July 20.

The store manager called police after the employee said there appeared to be child pornography on the phone belonging to Jose Luis Meza Torres, 46, of Woodbridge.

Following an investigation, police arrested Torres on charges of possession of child pornography. On Tuesday, detectives obtained nine additional warrants.

Torres is being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

