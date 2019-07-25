Kaiser Permanente to open new medical center in Woodbridge

Located at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, the 241,357-square-foot medical center will be the seventh major Kaiser Permanente “hub” in the region.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Kaiser Permanente will open a new five-story, state-of-the-art multi-specialty medical center in Woodbridge in 2021, the company said in a news release.

“We are excited to open a new multi-specialty medical center, which will include a broad array of clinical services such as an integrated multidisciplinary cancer care and a comprehensive women and maternal health program,” said Kim Horn, regional president of Kaiser Permanente. “Our new medical center will highlight our integrated health system by offering primary care and specialty services in one convenient location.



“It will be tailor-made to support our members while they are healthy or if they develop complicated disorders or chronic diseases by offering the most up-to-date methods and technology to quickly diagnose and treat disorders and diseases.”

Located at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, the 241,357-square-foot medical center will be the seventh major Kaiser Permanente “hub” in the region. It will offer an array of primary and specialty medical care services, including pharmacy, lab, women’s health, specialty care and behavioral health services.

This new hub will be equipped with innovative and advanced health-care technology, the news release said. Members can also utilize Kaiser Permanente’s suite of telehealth services with physicians in the medical center.

“I am proud that we are adding a medical hub in Prince William County so our patients will experience even easier access to our award-winning physicians,” said Richard McCarthy, MD, associate executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, which provides care for Kaiser Permanente members in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. “This building was designed with help from our doctors to ensure our patients get the best and broadest range of integrated care possible in the Mid-Atlantic. Our patients are amazed by the quality, service and efficiency of their care when Permanente primary care doctors work in the same building as our Permanente specialists, and are all supported by cutting-edge radiology, lab, pharmacy, observation unit and surgical suites.”

Kaiser Permanente hubs offer not only primary care services, but also the ability to care for members with health concerns that are too complex for a traditional doctor’s office but do not require a hospital admission.

This year, Kaiser Permanente’s cancer program for Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia received a Three-Year Accreditation with Commendation from the Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons. The accreditation recognizes that Kaiser Permanente provides the full range of cancer care: prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care.

“It has been a pleasure working with so many different Kaiser Permanente leaders over the past two years to assist in bringing this medical center to the Occoquan District in eastern Prince William County,” said Ruth Anderson, Prince William County Occoquan District Supervisor. “This center is close to public transit and Interstate 95. Those who wait with much anticipation for the 2021 opening include patients who now travel long miles on congested roadways to receive care, future medical center employees who will be able to work where they live, those of us who have been working toward more jobs in Prince William, and the adjacent residents who will have access to care and a wellness park with universal playground equipment! Welcome Kaiser Permanente!”

Kaiser Permanente will open three new medical centers in Virginia this year.

