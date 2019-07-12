Woodbridge preschool teacher charged with assault and battery of child

Investigators say the teacher threw a 4-year-old girl to the ground. She was then seen picking the child up by her ankles, and dropping her on the ground.

A teacher at a preschool in Prince William County, Virginia, who was accused of mistreating a child earlier this month, is now charged with a crime.

Police said the incident happened on July 5 at Minnieland Academy at Cardinal on Feeder Lane in Dale City.

Investigators said the teacher, Syeda Sunnia Ali, of Woodbridge, threw a 4-year-old girl to the ground. Ali was then seen picking the child up by her ankles, and dropping her on the ground.

The girl hit her head and had minor injuries.

Ali was eventually removed from a classroom, and the child’s parents were informed.

Ali, 27, is charged with assault and battery and has been released on bond.

