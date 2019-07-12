Home » Prince William County, VA News » Woodbridge preschool teacher charged…

Woodbridge preschool teacher charged with assault and battery of child

Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

July 12, 2019, 10:33 PM

A teacher at a preschool in Prince William County, Virginia, who was accused of mistreating a child earlier this month, is now charged with a crime.

Police said the incident happened on July 5 at Minnieland Academy at Cardinal on Feeder Lane in Dale City.

Investigators said the teacher, Syeda Sunnia Ali, of Woodbridge, threw a 4-year-old girl to the ground. Ali was then seen picking the child up by her ankles, and dropping her on the ground.

The girl hit her head and had minor injuries.

Ali was eventually removed from a classroom, and the child’s parents were informed.

Ali, 27, is charged with assault and battery and has been released on bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia News
assault and battery child abuse minnieland academy preschool teacher woodbridge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up