Driver dies in Manassas crash

The crash happened at Seymour Road and Sudley Manor Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

A Manassas, Virginia, driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

Prince William County police said in a statement Thursday that 55-year-old Jingxu Zhou was on Seymour Road, turning left to head north onto Sudley Manor Drive, at about 9:30 p.m. when his car was hit on the driver’s side by a pickup truck heading south on Sudley Manor Drive.

Zhou was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The three people in the truck — two 22-year-old Manassas men and a 3-year-old boy — had minor injuries.

The police are continuing to investigate.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.