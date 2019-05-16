202
Driver dies in Manassas crash

By Rick Massimo May 16, 2019 1:10 pm 05/16/2019 01:10pm
A Manassas, Virginia, driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

Prince William County police said in a statement Thursday that 55-year-old Jingxu Zhou was on Seymour Road, turning left to head north onto Sudley Manor Drive, at about 9:30 p.m. when his car was hit on the driver’s side by a pickup truck heading south on Sudley Manor Drive.

Zhou was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The three people in the truck — two 22-year-old Manassas men and a 3-year-old boy — had minor injuries.

The police are continuing to investigate.

Topics:
fatal crash Local News prince william county police Prince William County, VA News Virginia
