DC man arrested in connection with body found near Woodbridge

A D.C. man has been charged in the death of a person whose body was found in a wooded area near Woodbridge, Virginia, on April 29.

On May 10, Justin Orlando Myrick, 29, of Northeast D.C. was arrested in connection with the death of Angelo Kadro Blakeney, 23, of D.C.

Evidence collected at the scene where Blakeney’s body was found connected Myrick to the victim, according to police.

Myrick has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in D.C. while awaiting extradition to Virginia.

