202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » DC man arrested in…

DC man arrested in connection with body found near Woodbridge

By Zeke Hartner May 12, 2019 11:08 am 05/12/2019 11:08am
58 Shares

A D.C. man has been charged in the death of a person whose body was found in a wooded area near Woodbridge, Virginia, on April 29.

On May 10, Justin Orlando Myrick, 29, of Northeast D.C. was arrested in connection with the death of Angelo Kadro Blakeney, 23, of D.C.

Evidence collected at the scene where Blakeney’s body was found connected Myrick to the victim, according to police.

Myrick has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in D.C. while awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Justin Orlando Myrick Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia Washington, DC News woodbridge
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic JFK terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

The famous winged TWA terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport came out of its decades-long retirement with a new life as a luxury hotel. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!