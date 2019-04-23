202
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Dumfries

By Reem Nadeem April 23, 2019 9:50 am 04/23/2019 09:50am
Prince William County police have arrested a man for a fatal hit-and-run that happened Feb. 21 in Dumfries, Virginia.

Yohance Trim, 33, was arrested for hitting Gregory Sawyer, 62, with his car at Graham Park Road and Old Triangle Road, police said.

A witness to the crash took a picture of Trim’s car, a light-colored Dodge Caravan, which was released by police in an attempt to identify the driver.

Investigators received a tip in early April that helped them identify Trim as the driver, police said.

When police came to arrest Trim at his home in Triangle on April 19, he attempted to flee out the back door but was caught.

Police say Trim hit Sawyer with his truck while making a right turn onto Old Triangle Road from Graham Park Road. He stopped briefly before driving off, police said.

Trim is charged with a felony hit-and-run.

