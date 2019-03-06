202
Police seek identity of suspect in fatal Dumfries hit-and-run

By Zeke Hartner March 6, 2019 10:10 pm 03/06/2019 10:10pm
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle that they believe was responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in February 2019, in Dumfries, Virginia.

Prince William County police said on Feb. 21, a vehicle making a right onto Old Triangle Road from Graham Park Road in Dumfries struck 62-year-old Gregory Sawyer, of Dumfries, killing him. The driver stopped the vehicle briefly before driving off.

The vehicle is believed to be a light-colored pickup truck, possibly a Ford.

Police say a witness took a picture of the vehicle.

A witness photo of the suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in February, 2019. (Courtesy Prince William County Police)

