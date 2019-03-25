202
Student violence hoaxes taken seriously in Prince William Co.

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP March 25, 2019 9:18 pm 03/25/2019 09:18pm
Two Woodbridge, Virginia teenagers have been arrested for making threats while in class at area schools.

The 12-year-old who was arrested at Potomac Middle School in Dumfries, Virginia last Thursday disrupted class by threatening fellow classmates, according to a news release from Prince William County Police.

The 15-year-old arrested at Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Virginia on Wednesday is accused of making “statements of potential violence toward school staff and other students at the school.”

Both boys have been charged with knowingly communicating a false threat to bomb. Each of their arrests resulted from a School Resource Officer receiving tips and investigating.

Police say neither threat was found to be credible. The cases will be handled in juvenile court.

WTOP’s Kristi King reported from Northern Virginia.

