Montgomery Co. man in custody for Va. hit-and-run

A Montgomery County, Maryland man is now in custody after fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Manassas, Virginia, involving a victim he knew, according to police.

Police said Muhammad Taha, 29, of Clarksburg, Maryland intentionally struck Shamsa Begum, 66, of Manassas, with his vehicle around 5 p.m. on March 24 as she stood in the roadway in the 9600 block of Cloverhill Road in Manassas.

Taha fled the area, but was arrested by Prince William County Police at a 7-Eleven along Dumfries Road, not far from the scene.

Begum was taken to a nearby hospital, but according to the City of Manassas Police Department, she died the following day from her injuries.

Taha is now facing charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence and having an open container. He is currently being held without bond and will be in court May 20.

