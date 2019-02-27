After pipeline repairs, water service fully restored in Pr. William

The Prince William County Service Authority made repairs to a broken water pipe line Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but water service has been fully restored as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Fairfax Water made repairs to a broken water pipe line that caused water problems to a line serving Prince William County. Water service was fully restored as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The shutdown began at 10 p.m. Tuesday as crews made repairs on a break in the pipeline that brings in water from Fairfax County to Prince William County.

Fairfax Water set an eight-hour window for the repairs, but because the work was completed in that time, customers may not have seen an interruption to their water service.

Before the repairs, the Prince William County Service Authority urged residents in eastern Prince William County to fill clean storage containers with tap water or purchase bottled water as an added precaution.

The water authority provided a map of the areas that could see disruptions. The areas affected appear in red:

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the proper agency making the repairs.

