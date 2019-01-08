Corey Stewart won’t run for Prince William County Board of Supervisors

The outspoken Republican who heads the Prince William board said dealing with land-use cases and the county budget "just isn’t exciting for me anymore."

WASHINGTON — Corey Stewart will not seek a fourth term on Virginia’s Prince William County Board of Supervisors, Stewart told WTOP.

The Republican, known for his outspoken nature, has been on the board for 15 years.

He told The Washington Post dealing with land-use cases and the county budget “just isn’t exciting for me anymore.”

Stewart, 50, is expected to formally make an announcement of his plans Tuesday afternoon during his annual state-of-the-county speech.

In November, Stewart lost to Sen. Tim Kaine in a race for the Senate seat that Kaine holds.

He said his departure from state politics will last until Virginia is “ready for my view on things.”

Stewart has been passionate about illegal immigration and about wanting to preserve Confederate monuments.

Stewart’s decision sets up a battle for the chairman’s seat in fast growing Prince William County. Among the candidates so far are Republican Supervisor Martin E. Nohe, Democrat Ann Wheeler and Donald E. Scoggins.

