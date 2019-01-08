202.5
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Corey Stewart won't run…

Corey Stewart won’t run for Prince William County Board of Supervisors

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP January 8, 2019 8:00 am 01/08/2019 08:00am
3 Shares
In a Saturday, April 22, 2017 file photo, Republican Corey Stewart, speaks during a Tea Party debate at Goochland High School in Goochland, Va. Stewart, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump narrowly lost a bid to be Virginia's GOP candidate for governor. He then ran for U.S. Senate and lost. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON — Corey Stewart will not seek a fourth term on Virginia’s Prince William County Board of Supervisors, Stewart told WTOP.

The Republican, known for his outspoken nature, has been on the board for 15 years.

He told The Washington Post dealing with land-use cases and the county budget “just isn’t exciting for me anymore.”

Stewart, 50, is expected to formally make an announcement of his plans Tuesday afternoon during his annual state-of-the-county speech.

In November, Stewart lost to Sen. Tim Kaine in a race for the Senate seat that Kaine holds.

He said his departure from state politics will last until Virginia is “ready for my view on things.”

Stewart has been passionate about illegal immigration and about wanting to preserve Confederate monuments.

Stewart’s decision sets up a battle for the chairman’s seat in fast growing Prince William County. Among the candidates so far are Republican Supervisor Martin E. Nohe, Democrat Ann Wheeler and Donald E. Scoggins.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
colleen kelleher corey stewart Local News Local Politics and Elections News prince william county board of supervisors Prince William County, VA News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

DC area’s 1st snowstorm of 2019

The first snowfall of the year in the D.C. area arrived Jan. 12. The weekend has brought about winter storm warnings throughout the entire region.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500