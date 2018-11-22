Woodbridge woman, 60, charged with fatally shooting husband in argument

A 60-year-old Woodbridge, Virginia, woman fatally shot her husband in an argument Wednesday night, Prince William County police said. Rene Rachelle Drake has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Timothy Tyrone Drake.

WASHINGTON — A 60-year-old Woodbridge, Virginia, woman fatally shot her husband after an argument Wednesday night, the Prince William County police said.

Rene Rachelle Drake has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Timothy Tyrone Drake.

The police said they went to the Drakes’ house in the 3300 block of Labourn Drive, in Woodbridge, shortly after 8 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Police said they believe the Drakes were arguing Wednesday night when Timothy Drake was shot. He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the house, police said.

Rene Drake was arrested at her house. She is being held without bond pending a court date.

