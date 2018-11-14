202.5
Va. Boys & Girls Club employee charged with sexual assault of teen

By Hallie Mellendorf November 14, 2018 12:25 am 11/14/2018 12:25am
WASHINGTON — An employee of the Manassas Boys & Girls Club was arrested Friday following an investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Derek Branch, 29, was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a child after the investigation revealed he had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl during the summer of 2018.

Branch met the victim at the Martin K. Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas where he works, according to police.

Branch is being held without bond. A court date is set for Jan. 17, 2019.

Derek Branch is charged with carnal knowledge of a child after an investigation revealed he had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl. (Courtesy Manassas City Police)

