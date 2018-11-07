Shoe sale gone wrong leads to double homicide, arrest of Arlington man

A 22-year-old Arlington, Virginia, man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a double homicide in Woodbridge, which police say happened over a planned meeting with two others to sell shoes.

Daunte Anthony Moten faces felony homicide, robbery and additional charges related to the incident Nov. 4 on the 16800 block of Brandy Moor Loop.

Prince William County police say Moten and another suspect, Israel Gamez Jr., 18, of Stafford, made arrangements to meet victims Christopher Jermaine Williams, 28, of Woodbridge, and another 22-year-old man in that area to sell a pair of shoes.

The Washington Post reports Gamez was one of two other people who had allegedly arranged to sell the shoes and Williams was allegedly one of two people who was going to buy the shoes.

But police say Moten and Gamez attempted to rob Williams and the other man.

During the altercation, Williams and Gamez were shot. When police arrived at the scene shortly before 6 p.m., they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a car that had driven over a curb into a wooded area.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Moten and the 22-year-old victim fled the car by foot.

Detectives later identified Moten in connection with planning, and being present during, the robbery attempt.

Moten was arrested without incident. He is being held without bond and will go to court on Jan. 9.

