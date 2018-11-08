‘More than one gun in play’ in Woodbridge double homicide, police say

There was "more than one gun in play" when an altercation between four men led to a double homicide in Woodbridge, Virginia, last weekend, according to police.

It is not clear how many of the men had guns, but there certainly “was more than one gun,” said Prince William County Police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

“We’re still investigating,” he said.

Police found two bodies in a car Sunday night near Blue Pool Drive and Brandy Moor Loop.

“The vehicle had actually driven over a curb and into a wooded area,” said Perok. “The victims both suffered from gunshot wounds.”

Detectives later determined that the incident had stemmed from an arrangement among four men to sell a pair of shoes. Two men were there to sell the shoes and the other two were going to buy them, investigators said.

However, according to police, things turned violent when the sellers tried to rob the buyers.

“A robbery was attempted and shots were fired, killing one of the victims and one of the suspects in the robbery,” said Perok.

The police said the robbery victim who died was Christopher Williams, 28, of Woodbridge. The deceased robbery suspect was identified as 18-year-old Israel Gamez from Stafford, Virginia.

The second robbery suspect, 22-year-old Daunte Moten of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday and charged with homicide and robbery.

“Obviously the suspect who was arrested was there to commit a felony, which ultimately resulted in two men dying, so he has been charged,” Perok said.

Police have not named the second robbery victim, only saying that he is a 22-year-old man.

Moten is being held without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

“I don’t know if all four men knew of each other, but at least some of them did know one another,” Perok said.

Investigators have not released information about the type of shoes involved in the robbery.

