Man arrested, charged with DUI after fatal Woodbridge crash

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Sunday after a crash that killed a passenger of his car.

WASHINGTON — A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Sunday after a crash left a passenger in his car dead.

Prince William County police say 27-year-old Antonio Gonzalez was headed east in a 2011 Mini Cooper S on Dale Boulevard, approaching Neabsco Mills Road, shortly before 3 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Gonzalez’s vehicle left Dale Boulevard and collided with an illegally parked 2004 Freightliner semitrailer. The truck was parked on the right shoulder without parking lights or roadside hazard lights.

Dyana Vasquez-Flores, Gonzalez’s 26-year-old passenger in the Mini Cooper, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez and the driver of the semitrailer, 35-year-old Enrique Ramirez Holmes of Florida, were not injured.

Gonzalez is being held without bond and is awaiting a court date.

Holmes was charged with failure to utilize emergency equipment, and additional charges are pending. He was released on court summons and is expected in court on Dec. 19.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.