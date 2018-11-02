202
Police identify 2 killed in Prince William Co. car, commuter bus crash

By Sarah Gibson
and Teta Alim November 6, 2018 1:16 pm 11/06/2018 01:16pm
WASHINGTON — Police have identified the two people who died after an OmniRide Express commuter bus and a sedan collided in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday night.

Prince William County police said the crash happened in the 14000 block of Smoketown Road around 8:34 p.m.

The sedan’s driver, 24-year-old Pablo Enrique Angulo of Woodbridge, and 19-year-old Prince Arthur of Woodbridge, both died at the scene.

A third occupant of the sedan, a 21-year-old man from Woodbridge, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bus did not have passengers at the time of the crash because it was returning after operating a route in Manassas.

The driver of the bus, a 31-year-old man from Woodbridge, was not injured.

A police investigation revealed that the crash happened when the sedan, a 2014 Toyota Corolla that was driving at high speed in the northbound direction of Smoketown Road, crossed over the median and into oncoming traffic.

The 2004 PRTC motor-coach bus was traveling southbound on Smoketown Road and could not avoid the sedan.

The bus hit the sedan head-on and continued off the roadway, where it hit a light pole and a metal fence on the Gar-field High School property, causing downed power lines and a power outage for the area surrounding the crash.

Smoketown Road near Gar-field High School was closed for more than eight hours following the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Topics:
fatal crash Local News Prince William County, VA News PRTC Virginia woodbridge Woodbridge crash
