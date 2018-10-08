Va. man arrested after pulling gun in road rage incident

A man accused of pointing a gun at the people in another car as part of a road rage incident has been arrested in Prince William County, Virginia.

Hassan Delgado was driving a red minivan on the Prince William Parkway between Interstate 95 and Route 1 in Woodbridge around 6:30 a.m. Friday when people in another car said he began driving aggressively, according to Prince William County police.

When the three men in the other car stopped at the 7-Eleven on Occoquan Road near Route 123, they told police Delgado came in and started yelling at them before pulling a handgun and pointing it at them when they said they were going to call police.

He then drove out in front of the other men’s car and continued to point the gun at them, police said, before he left.

The 27-year-old driver of the other car provided police with the license plate number of the red minivan.

Prince William County Police arrested and charged Delgado, 32, later in the day Friday.

Delgado is charged with three counts of abduction, three counts of brandishing and three counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond.

